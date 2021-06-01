Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

