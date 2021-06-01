Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $302.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VEEV traded down $8.67 on Friday, hitting $282.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.16. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,534.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

