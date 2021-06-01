Veles Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Veles has a total market capitalization of $146,410.15 and $13.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,448.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.92 or 0.07130404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $686.64 or 0.01883878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00498916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00719095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00476867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00420263 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,649 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,978 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.