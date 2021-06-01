Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 984 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

