Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,679 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $13,883,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Owens Corning by 41.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 98,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.