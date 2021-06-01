Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,679 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $13,883,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Owens Corning by 41.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 98,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OC opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $109.89.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.
In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
