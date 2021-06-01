Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

