Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

