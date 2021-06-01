Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.