Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

