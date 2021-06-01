Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

