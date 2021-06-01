Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.04

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

