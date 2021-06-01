Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $54,011,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.