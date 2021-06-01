Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 578 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,615,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,659,000 after purchasing an additional 174,876 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 192,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $2,406,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.53.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.