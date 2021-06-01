Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 290.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after buying an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after buying an additional 332,242 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

