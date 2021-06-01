Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.