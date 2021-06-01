Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 504 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

