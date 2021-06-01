Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

