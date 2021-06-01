Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Up 43.7% in May

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the April 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BBIG opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Vinco Ventures has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

