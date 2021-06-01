Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.