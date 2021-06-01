Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

VTRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

VTRU stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $357.40 million and a PE ratio of 28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

