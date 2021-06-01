Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in May

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the April 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.

OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

