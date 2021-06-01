Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Holdings Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.92% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 127.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $951.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.