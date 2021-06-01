Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

NYSE WDH opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

