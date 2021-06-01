Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading 25.4% Higher

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC)’s share price traded up 25.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.00 and last traded at $143.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

The company has a market cap of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -102.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.33 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

