Wedbush Weighs in on Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

