Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL):

5/21/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,994 ($26.05).

4/12/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON HL opened at GBX 1,657 ($21.65) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,689.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,617.72.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

