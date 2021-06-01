Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TriNet Group (TNET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

5/25/2021 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

5/20/2021 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

5/19/2021 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

5/3/2021 – TriNet Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

4/27/2021 – TriNet Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $466,169.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,446 shares of company stock worth $7,663,994 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

