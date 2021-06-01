West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Down 1.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.52 and last traded at $77.01. Approximately 399,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,741% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

