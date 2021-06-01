WhiteCoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $896.24 million and approximately $28.19 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009901 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 924,688,070 coins and its circulating supply is 724,688,069 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

