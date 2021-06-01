Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 706,500 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the April 29th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WSR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,085. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $359.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

