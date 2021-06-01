WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report $281.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $283.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

WOW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

