WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

WildBrain stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 13,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,747. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

