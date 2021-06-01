William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Buys $33,873.75 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WMPN remained flat at $$11.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,112. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,041,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.