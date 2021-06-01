Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 1,340 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.