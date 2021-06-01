Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 849 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 460,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 325,310 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 203,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

