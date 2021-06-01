Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,858 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.74. 228,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,907,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

