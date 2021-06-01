Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after buying an additional 4,017,363 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 281,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,986,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

