Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,102,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 703.00, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

