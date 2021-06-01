Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.