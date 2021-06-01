Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce sales of $5.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,744.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $69.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $80.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $235.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $332.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 275,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,282,973. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,671,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

