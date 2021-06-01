World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.