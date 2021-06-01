World Asset Management Inc Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,250 shares of company stock worth $13,884,763 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $497.05 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

