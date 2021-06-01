World Asset Management Inc Has $647,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $206,947,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of HES stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

