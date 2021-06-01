XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $32.13

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $33.63. XPeng shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 109,253 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

