XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $156.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

XPO traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,222. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

