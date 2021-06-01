Xponance Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

