Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 538,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in American Electric Power by 373.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $104,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

