Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003957 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $33,833.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00296825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00188642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00993831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

