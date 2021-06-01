YENTEN (YTN) Tops One Day Volume of $334.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. YENTEN has a market cap of $152,271.74 and approximately $334.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,941.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.52 or 0.07074149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.28 or 0.01884411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00496583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00184233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.79 or 0.00722828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00471007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00415690 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.