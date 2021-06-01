Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.38

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 5882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Get Yum China alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Yum China by 13.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.