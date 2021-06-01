Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Century Casinos reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 653,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 240,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,953. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.